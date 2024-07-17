Three Syrian children killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, state media says

"Three suicide attackers from the Islamic State attacked last night a gathering of Shi'ite (Muslims) while they were practicing their annual rituals at a temple in the Wadi al-Kabir district in the (Omani) capital," according to group's statement, which cited three security sources.

The Islamic State fighters fired on Shi'ite worshippers and exchanged gunfire with Omani security forces until morning, the statement added.

Islamic State late on Tuesday published what it said was a video of the attack on its Telegram site.

The group also said that the attack left more than 30 Shi'ite Muslims and five Omani forces, including a police officer, killed or wounded.