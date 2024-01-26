TikTok reunites twins separated at birth after 19 years

In a heartwarming incident, a pair of identical twins who were separated at birth and lived just miles apart in Georgia were reunited after 19 years through a viral TikTok video and a talent show, BBC reports.
The journey to discovery for Amy and Ano, the twins, began when Amy was wathing a TV show, ‘Georgia’s Got Talent’, and stumbled upon a girl dancing who resembled her. On the other hand, Ano received a TikTok video featuring a woman with blue hair who looked remarkably like her.
Amy and Ano met for the first time in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi after a separation of 19 years. This reunion was all because of the social media, which is also a reminder of the issue of stolen babies in Georgia.
Reportedly, Aza Shoni, the twins’ birth mother, had fallen into a coma due to undisclosed birth complications in 2002. Gocha Gakharia, her husband made a decision to sell the twins to separate families. Ano was raised in Tbilisi, Amy in Zugdidi, both completely unaware of each other’s existence.
Amy and Ano's story brings up a massive, unsolved issue in Georgia of the number of babies stolen from hospitals.
Reportedly, in 2022, the Georgian government launched an investigation into the state's child trafficking. It told the BBC it has spoken to more than 40 people but the cases were "very old and historic data has been lost".