‘Titanic’ door prop that saved Rose sells for $718,750

At the end of the movie Titanic, Rose floats atop an ornately decorated piece of a door frame as her beloved Jack clings to its edge, holding her hand. A rescue boat finally arrives, but in time only for Rose, who promises to “never let go” of Jack as she frees herself from his icy grip and he slips below the surface of the Atlantic.

In reality, the ocean was a tank that held 17 million gallons of water. And the door frame? Balsa wood.

The wood panel sold at auction for $718,750 on Saturday, part of a trove of memorabilia from Planet Hollywood. About 1,600 items, including the whip from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, a bowling ball from Kingpin and the ax from The Shining, brought in $15.7 million, according to Heritage Auctions, the auction house that handled the sales.

Heritage Auctions said in a statement that the event “shattered expectations” and set a record for the company’s auctions of movie props and costumes, drawing more than 5,500 bidders from around the world.

The live auction was held at Heritage’s headquarters in Dallas, with several auctioneers rotating over the course of five days. The auction was also streamed on Heritage’s website.

The “hero floating wood panel,” as the auction house described the Titanic prop, was designed to mimic the most famous complete piece of debris salvaged from the 1912 shipwreck. According to Heritage, it includes ornate floral accents and scrolling curves prevalent in rococo motifs that align with the reign of King Louis XV of France.

The prop “bears a striking resemblance,” the auction house said, to a panel housed at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which the movie’s director, James Cameron, visited while doing research for the film.

The prop itself has been the subject of fan debate: Could the panel really keep both Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) afloat?