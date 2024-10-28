Home
Tokyo-bound Singapore Airlines flight diverted to Taipei due to cracked windshield

Flight SQ636, carrying 249 passengers and 17 crew members, took off from the city-state's Changi Airport at 11.07 pm on Sunday and was due to touch down at Japan's Haneda Airport at 6.20 am on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:03 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 10:03 IST
World newsAviationSingapore Airlines

