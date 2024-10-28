Tokyo-bound Singapore Airlines flight diverted to Taipei due to cracked windshield

<p>Singapore: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/singapore-airlines">Singapore Airlines (SIA)</a> flight bound for Tokyo was diverted to Taipei in Taiwan on Monday due to a "cracked windshield", according to the flag carrier.</p>.<p>Flight SQ636, carrying 249 passengers and 17 crew members, took off from the city-state's Changi Airport at 11.07 pm on Sunday and was due to touch down at Japan's Haneda Airport at 6.20 am on Monday.</p>.<p>The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft had to divert to the Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei because of a cracked windshield that occurred mid-flight, Channel News Asia reported.</p>.<p>The flight landed "uneventfully" at the airport, the report quoted a Singapore Airlines spokesperson as saying.</p>.<p>It has since been renumbered and will depart Taipei for Tokyo at 8.30 pm. It is due to arrive at Haneda Airport at 12.30 am on Tuesday, a delay of about 18 hours.</p>.At least 50 flights including Akasa Air, IndiGo receive bomb threats.<p>"SIA sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused," said the spokesperson, adding that the safety of its customers and crew is its top priority.</p>.<p>The airlines arranged hotel accommodations for the affected customers, according to the report. </p>