<p>Colombo: Torrential rains, floods and landslides have left 31 people dead in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a> with nearly 4000 affected in the last 11 days, as the Island nation grapples with one of its worst weather-related crises.</p><p>Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre said on Thursday that 18 deaths were reported from the central hill districts alone due to landslides.</p><p>In a terrifying incident, a passenger bus got trapped in rising floodwaters in Kumbukkana. Emergency teams managed to rescue twenty-three passengers successfully, <em>Daily Mirror Online</em> reported. </p>.Over 30 killed as Thailand & Malaysia hit by 'once-in-300-Years' rain.<p>Nearly 10 people have sustained injuries, while 14 persons are reported missing, Adaderana news portal reported.</p><p>President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had called a crisis meeting to assess the deteriorating situation in 17 of the 25 administrative districts.</p><p>According to the weather bureau, the island’s southeast periphery had developed a low-pressure situation, which had developed “into a depression and is centred 210 km southeast of Batticaloa. </p><p>“It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours,” it added. </p><p>Very heavy rainfalls above 200 mm are likely to hit several parts of the island, it said.</p>