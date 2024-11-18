Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump adds more Treasury secretary candidates: Reports

The Republican president-elect has begun to have second thoughts about Lutnick and Bessent, the New York Times said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 04:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 04:01 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsDonald TrumpUS Presidential Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us