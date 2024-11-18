Trump adds more Treasury secretary candidates: Reports

<p>Washington: President-elect <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> added former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and billionaire Marc Rowan to the list of candidates to become his Treasury secretary, the <em>New York Times</em> and <em>Wall Street Journal</em> reported on Sunday.</p><p>A former investment banker, Warsh, 54, served on the Federal Reserve Board from 2006 to 2011. He was seen as both a fiscal hawk and a proponent of higher savings rates.</p><p>Rowan, 62, co-founded investment manager Apollo Global Management and became the firm's CEO in 2021.</p>.Watch | Donald Trump, post-election win, enjoys UFC fight at New York's Madison Square Garden.<p>Republican US Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, 65, who Trump met at Mar-a-Lago last week, is also in the running for the role, according to the Wall Street Journal.</p><p>Trump has not announced his nominee for the role, but Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, and investor Scott Bessent have been considered as top candidates for the job.</p><p>The Republican president-elect has begun to have second thoughts about Lutnick and Bessent, the <em>New York Times</em> said, and was expected to invite candidates to meet with him in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago club this week.</p><p>Lutnick co-chaired Trump's transition effort. A New Yorker like Trump, he has uniformly praised the president-elect's economic policies, including his backing of tariffs.</p>.Trump seeks commitment that his Treasury secretary will enact tariffs.<p>Bessent, a key economic adviser to Trump, is a longtime hedge fund investor who taught at Yale University for several years and has a warm relationship with the president-elect.</p><p>Billionaire <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a> and Robert F Kennedy Jr came out in favor of Lutnick on Saturday, making public the internal jockeying on the decision.</p><p>The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </p>