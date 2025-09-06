Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump back in sports spotlight at US Open final

Republican Trump has attended numerous sports events to meet with his supporters, but he may not receive the warmest welcome at the US Open in deeply Democratic New York City.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 17:16 IST
World newsDonald TrumpUS Open

Follow us on :

Follow Us