Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump bonds with Japan’s leader over baseball and US beef

Trump, who has been pressing Japan to spend more on defense, said he had approved an order of missiles to supply Japanese F-35 jets.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 15:37 IST
World newsUSJapanDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us