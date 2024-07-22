Trump campaign switches gears to confront a Harris challenge

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will try to show swing voters that his likely new rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, has her fingerprints all over two issues he is counting on for victory in November: immigration and the cost of living.

Sources within the Trump campaign said it will cast Harris, the likely Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden quit the race on Sunday, as the "co-pilot" of administration polices it says are behind both sources of voter discontent.

Biden’s sudden exit and endorsement of Harris has upended the race, just eight days after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally.

Sources told Reuters that Trump's campaign had for weeks been preparing for Harris should Biden drop out and she win her party's nomination. "Harris will be easier to beat than Joe Biden would have been," Trump told CNN shortly after Biden's announcement on Sunday.

Trump's campaign has signaled it will tie her as tightly as possible to Biden's immigration policy, which Republicans say is to blame for a sharp increase in the numbers of people crossing the southern border with Mexico illegally.