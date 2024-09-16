Trump is safe following gun fight near Florida golf club; Biden, Harris express 'relief'

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representatives of the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13, just months ahead of what looks likely to be highly contested Nov. 5 election in which he will be pitted against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The first shooting of a US president or major party presidential candidate in more than four decades was a glaring security lapse that forced Kimberly Cheatle to resign as Secret Service director under bipartisan congressional pressure.

Trump was grazed in the right ear and one rallygoer was killed in the gunfire. The gunman, identified as a 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed about the incident and were "relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.”