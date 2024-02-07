Trump is the king of hypocrisy, says Haley Campaign

Washington: Former US president Donald Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, is the "king of hypocrisy", the campaign of his sole GOP challenger Nikki Haley alleged Tuesday, intensifying the war of words between the two camps.

"Trump is the king of hypocrisy. He rants and raves about Nikki Haley's campaign supporters but a new report from RealClearPolitics analyzed Donald Trump's FEC filings and revealed a long list of Democrat mega donors who actively funded candidates like Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton," the Haley Campaign said in a statement.

"While Nikki Haley was passing conservative policies as governor, Donald Trump was donating to liberals like Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. Now liberal Democrats are returning the favour and funding his campaign," said Haley communications director Nachama Soloveichik.

"Donald Trump was a New York City liberal longer than he's been a so-called Republican. Turns out he is also the biggest hypocrite," she said.

Haley Campaign's attack on Trump comes after the former president's campaign alleged that she is broke.

"Nikki Haley and her have has hit some hard times so she's searching for anyone who can fund her pipedream — even if it means begging Democrats to buoy her candidacy," said Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson.