Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump jokes about wife of firefighter killed during assassination attempt on him: Report

The gunfire at Butler rally in July where an assassination attempt was made at Trump, killed rallygoer Corey Comperatore, a fire chief who authorities said died protecting family members.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 10:03 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpassassinationTrendingFirefighters

Follow us on :

Follow Us