Trump likens prosecutions to Cuba regime while courting Hispanic vote

Hialeah, Florida: Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, likened the criminal cases against him to political prosecutions in Cuba and other repressive nations as he sought to court Hispanic voters at a rally in Florida on Wednesday.

Trump, who is defending himself in four criminal and at least three civil trials, made the comments in the heavily Hispanic city of Hialeah, as his party rivals debated again without him just a short drive away in Miami.

Trump's claims, however unsubstantiated, appear to be helping boost his standing with Hispanic voters, many of whom fled repressive regimes in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The Trump campaign views Hispanics, the fastest-growing ethnic and racial group in the US electorate, as a key demographic for gains in a likely rematch with Democrat Joe Biden in 2024.