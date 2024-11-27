Home
Homeworld

Trump nominates Jamieson Greer as his USTR

Greer is currently a partner at the Law Firm of King & Spalding and served as the Chief of Staff at USTR before that.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 November 2024, 03:23 IST

Published 27 November 2024, 03:23 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

