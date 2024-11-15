Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump picks RFK Jr to be head of Health and Human Services Department, public health officials appalled

Public health officials and senior politicians have reacted to the news with deep unease.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 23:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 23:26 IST
World newsDonald Trumpappointments

Follow us on :

Follow Us