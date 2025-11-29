Menu
Homeworld

Trump says airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety

Venezuela revoked operating rights for six major international airlines that had suspended flights to the country following a warning from the US Federal Aviation Administration.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 14:38 IST
Published 29 November 2025, 14:38 IST
World news US Donald Trump Venezuela

