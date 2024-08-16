Trump says he told Netanyahu in July to end Gaza war

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their last meeting in July to quickly end Israel's war in Gaza.

"He knows what he's doing, I did encourage him to get this over with," Trump told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. "It has to get over with fast, but have victory, get your victory and get it over with. It has to stop, the killing has to stop."

Trump was referring to his meeting with Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in late July, when Netanyahu visited the US. He also met President Joe Biden and Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during his trip.