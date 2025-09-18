<p>London: The United States is trying to get Bagram air base in Afghanistan back, President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Thursday during a joint news conference with British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Keir%20Starmer">Keir Starmer</a>.</p>.<p>The historic Soviet-built airstrip was the main base for American forces in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001, attacks up until their 2021 withdrawal led to a takeover by the Islamist Taliban movement.</p>