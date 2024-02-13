Trump steps up, helping Biden just when the President needs him

It was not the first time, nor likely will it be the last, that Trump has stepped up when an adversary was in trouble to provide an escape route with an ill-considered howler of his own. Trump’s lifelong appetite for attention has often collided with his evident best interest. For Biden, that may be the key to this year’s campaign, banking on his opponent’s inability to stay silent at critical moments and hoping that he keeps reminding voters why they rejected him in 2020.

“There’s a saying that the enemy of your enemy is your friend,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who worked on the 2016 presidential campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who lost the party nomination that year to Trump. “Since Trump is his own worst enemy, he’s arguably Biden’s best friend.”

That does not mean that age is no longer a political liability for Biden, who at 81 is already the oldest president in American history and would be 86 at the end of a second term. Although Trump, at 77, is close behind him, the special counsel’s characterization of the president as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” proved searing and damaging.

A new poll by ABC News and Ipsos released Sunday found that 86 per cent of Americans think Biden is too old to serve another term as president, while 62 per cent consider Trump too old.