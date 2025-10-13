<p>U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Hamas had been given a greenlight for internal security operations it is conducting in the Gaza Strip, saying the group wants "to stop the problems" and "we gave them approval for a period of time".</p><p>The Palestinian militant group, which must disarm and end its rule of Gaza under Trump's proposal for ending the war, has deployed internal security forces in parts of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaza">Gaza Strip</a> since a ceasefire came into effect on Friday, saying it aims to stop lawlessness and looting and prevent a security vacuum.</p>.Trump unsure whether Tony Blair would be accepted on Gaza peace board.<p>Asked by a journalist aboard Air Force One about reports that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hamas">Hamas</a> was instituting itself as a police force and shooting rivals, Trump said "they do want to stop the problems, and they've been open about it, and we gave them approval for a period of time".</p><p>"You have close to 2 million people going back to buildings that have been demolished, and a lot of bad things can happen. So we want it to be - we want it to be safe. I think it's going to be fine. Who knows for sure," Trump said.</p>.Hamas hands over seven Israeli hostages to ICRC in Gaza, offical says.<p>Much of Gaza has been turned to a wasteland during the war ignited by Hamas' October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.</p><p>Hamas security forces have been clashing with members of a clan in Gaza City over the last two days.</p><p>The Hamas Interior Ministry issued a statement on Sunday offering an amnesty to people it said had joined outlawed gangs responsible for stealing humanitarian aid and looting, on condition they were not involved in bloodshed. </p>