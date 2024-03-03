Trump sweeps Haley in 3 states, doubling his delegate count

Donald Trump swept three Republican nominating contests Saturday, shutting out his insurgent rival, Nikki Haley, and doubling his delegate count as he continues his march toward the party’s nomination. And it delivers to Haley yet another crushing series of defeats heading into Super Tuesday.

The former president won all 39 delegates in a Republican Party nominating convention held in Michigan; won overwhelmingly in the Missouri caucuses, picking up another 51 delegates; and won nearly 85% of the vote in the Idaho caucuses, securing all 32 of the delegates from that contest.

That means that Trump won 122 delegates Saturday, doubling his total delegate count in one day. Haley, who did not win a single delegate Saturday, remains at 24 delegates. A candidate needs 1,215 to win the Republican nomination.