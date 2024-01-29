Trump White House pharmacy improperly provided drugs and misused funds, finds Pentagon report

Ineligible staffers received free specialty care and surgery at military medical facilities and were provided with prescription drugs including controlled substances, in violation of federal law, the report also found.

"The White House Medical Unit's pharmaceutical management practices ineffectively used DoD funds by obtaining brand-name medications instead of generic equivalents and increased the risk for the diversion of controlled substances," it said.

The unit lacked effective controls to ensure compliance with safety standards, was not subject to oversight by Military Health System leaders, and increased the risk to patient health and safety, the report said.

The unit spent $46,500 from 2017-2019 on 8,900 unit doses of Ambien, a brand name sleeping medication, which was 174 times more than the $270 the generic equivalent would have cost for the same amount of doses. It spent $98,000 on 4,180 unit doses of Provigil, a brand name stimulant, 55 times more than the $1,800 the generic equivalent would have cost, the report found.