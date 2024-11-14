Home
Two climate activists charged with spraying paint on UK's Stonehenge

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised the police to charge the protesters, 73-year-old Naidu Rajan and Niamh Lynch, 22, and that they would appear in court on December 13.
14 November 2024

