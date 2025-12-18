<p>Two Indian visa application centres in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh </a>were shut down on Thursday in view of the security situation in the country.</p><p>The centres are located in Rajshahi and Khulna.</p><p>An official notification on the Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) Bangladesh website read: “In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC Rajshahi and Khulna will be closed today (18.12.2025). All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date."</p>.India-Bangladesh ties worsen amid protest; New Delhi shuts visa services in Dhaka.<p>On Wednesday, the IVAC in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka closed its office in view of the "security situation". </p>.<p>India on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and lodged its protest over plans by certain extremist elements to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.</p>.Protesters march towards Indian High Commission in Dhaka, chant anti-India slogans.<p>New Delhi also expressed its serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh and reiterated its call for holding free, fair and credible parliamentary elections. The polls are scheduled for February 12.</p><p>On Wednesday, the Dhaka police stopped a large group of protesters marching towards the Indian High Commission. The protesters demanded the deportation of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled the country during and after the July uprising last year.</p>