Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Two Indians held in Nepal with over Rs 20 lakh in illegal cash

Carrying Rs 25,000 or more in cash without proper documentation is illegal in Nepal.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 09:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 09:46 IST
India NewsWorld newsIndiaNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us