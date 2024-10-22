Two Indians held in Nepal with over Rs 20 lakh in illegal cash

<p>Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were arrested on Tuesday for illegally carrying over Rs 20 lakh in cash in Nepal's Kapilvastu district, police said.</p>.<p>Salman Quaresia, 33, and Umesh Sakharam Khandagle, 39 -- both residents of Raigad district in Maharashtra -- were arrested in the Krishnanagar area of Kapilvastu district during a routine security check at the Nepal-India border. They were travelling in separate vehicles with Indian number plates.</p>.No anti-China activities will be allowed in Nepal's territory: PM Oli.<p>Police recovered a total of Rs 20,50,000 from them with no supporting documents. Carrying Rs 25,000 or more in cash without proper documentation is illegal in Nepal.</p>.<p>The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Revenue Investigation Department in Kapilvastu district, along with the seized banknotes, for further investigation, police said. </p>