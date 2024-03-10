JOIN US
world

Two killed, one injured in suicide blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

The incident occurred in Board Bazar, Nasir Bagh Road Peshawar. The bomb was planted on a motorbike.
Last Updated 10 March 2024, 08:01 IST

Peshawar: At least two persons were killed and one injured in a blast on Sunday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident occurred in Board Bazar, Nasir Bagh Road Peshawar. The bomb was planted on a motorbike.

The dead bodies and those injured have been admitted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

“As per preliminary and unconfirmed reports, explosives were planted in a motorcycle parked in the area,” the official said, adding that the blast site had been cordoned off and a rescue operation was under way.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the blast and sought a report from the police into the incident.

(Published 10 March 2024, 08:01 IST)
World newsPakistanKhyber PakhtunkhwaPeshawar

