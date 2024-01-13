JOIN US
world

Two US Navy sailors reported missing while conducting operations off coast of Somalia

The sailors were forward deployed to the US 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 04:35 IST

Washington: Two US Navy sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia on Thursday evening, the US military said in a statement on Friday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.

"The sailors were forward deployed to the US 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions," the US Central Command said. The statement added that additional information would not be made available until the personnel recovery operation was complete.

