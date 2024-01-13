UFOs remain a mystery to lawmakers after classified briefing

On Friday, some lawmakers saw tantalising hints in Monheim’s presentation that there might have been something to Grusch’s claims and, while the rules of a classified briefing barred them from actually repeating what they had learned, they suggested the inspector general had found some of the claims credible. Which ones? No one would say.

“This is the first real briefing that we’ve had that we’ve now made, I would say, progress on some of the claims Mr. Grusch has made,” said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla. “This is the first time we kind of got a ruling on what the IG thinks of those claims.”

What was the ruling? Sorry, that’s classified, but he did predict that the new information would drive future hearings and investigations.

“There’s a lot of new questions and a lot of new areas to ask and poke in based on what we got in this meeting,” Moskowitz said.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said that he “would have loved to receive much more information” but that he did learn “interesting additional information to continue the investigation and ask more questions.”

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., a leading voice on Capitol Hill arguing that the government has not revealed all it knows about UFOs, said trying to squeeze more information from executive branch officials is “just whack-a-mole. You go to the next one until we get some answers.”

Still, he said, the meeting “just verified what I thought.”

Intelligence officials declined to comment on the classified briefing. A representative of Monheim’s office also declined to comment. But one US official said the government still has no evidence of space aliens visiting Earth.

That did little to satisfy lawmakers who said they had become accustomed to government waffling and snubs when it comes to UFOs.

“It’s just become evident that there is over-classification and that we are continually being stonewalled,” said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. “We are authorizing money that is supposed to be spent on certain programs, and yet there is compartmentalization in which Congress doesn’t have access to oversight in those programs. And that’s a problem.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill, said that he was “more concerned” coming out of the briefing than he had been going in.

“Mr. Grusch has made allegations that we’re still trying to figure out the veracity of, and we haven’t gotten the answers that we need,” he said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think that we’re looking at the substance of his claims, and instead we’re dancing around the procedural nature of his claims.”

Lawmakers have beefed up efforts to improve transparency surrounding extraterrestrial matters as suspicions persist that the government is hiding information from the public. In December, Congress passed legislation that directs the government to publicly disclose records related to unidentified anomalous phenomena within 25 years of their creation unless the president determines they must remain classified for national security reasons.

But the measure stopped short of more aggressive steps lawmakers sought to force greater transparency, which were vehemently opposed by the Pentagon.

On Thursday, Garcia introduced a bill with Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., to facilitate the reporting of unidentified anomalous phenomena by civilian aviation personnel.