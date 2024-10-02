UK says its fighter jets played a part in preventing further escalation in Middle East

"Due to the nature of this attack, they did not engage any targets, but they played an important part in wider deterrence and efforts to prevent further escalation."

Iran on Tuesday fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Israel vowed a "painful response" against its enemy.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, when asked if Britain was prepared to use its military to help Israel defend itself, said on Tuesday Israel had the right to self-defence.