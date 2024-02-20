UK university apologises for 'incorrect' social media post confusing Sikhs with Muslims

London: The University of Birmingham has apologised after it removed a social media post that seemed to confuse Sikh students with Muslims.

According to a report in The Birmingham Mail, the university post implied that a 20-year-old “Langar on Campus” event organised by the university’s Sikh Society earlier this month was part of an Islamic Awareness Week.

An Instagram account of the university tagged the free meals event inspired by the Sikh concept of langar in a post with the text “Discover Islam Week”.

"It is disappointing but very revealing to see those in charge of the public image of the University of Birmingham (UoB) are ignorant regarding the communities at the university,” said Jasveer Singh, spokesperson of the Sikh Press Association (PA) which highlighted the error on their social media platforms.