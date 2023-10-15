UK woman who saved up for years for wedding marries self

Weddings are an exciting time for everyone, there is food, music, dance, décor, bride and well, sometimes just the bride.
42-year-old Sarah Wilkinson decided to celebrate her love for herself in a unique fashion when she decided to throw herself a big wedding celebration worth £10,000 in Suffolk. Wilkinson had been saving up for her wedding each day, adding any extra money she managed to get like that from a lottery, reported BBC.
"That money was reserved for my wedding - it was a case of it's there and why not use it for something I want to do,” the bride told the publication.
Her decision to throw a wedding celebration came during the pandemic when she turned 40 and bought a diamond engagement ring for herself.
The ceremony that took place on September 30 was witnessed by 40 of her closes family and friends. She told the publication that when she told her friends about it, they were not surprised to hear it and everyone said that it was a very “Sarah thing to do.”
“It was a lovely day for me to be the centre of attention…The ceremony wasn't an official wedding, but I had my wedding day.”
Wilkinson wrote 14 vows for herself, her first promise being that she would never claim control of the TV remote.
The wedding ceremony was a traditional one where she wore a white sequin gown and there was a cake with a figurine of a bride kissing a frog. Her mother walked her down the aisle and her friend, who is also a professional wedding planner conducted the ceremony.
“As much as it was about Sarah, it was about bringing everyone together. There's always a need to celebrate and I think we need it more than ever right now,” said the planner Katherine Cresswell.
However, Sarah Wilkinson said that she has not yet ruled out meeting a groom in the future.