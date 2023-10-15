UK woman who saved up for years for wedding marries self

Weddings are an exciting time for everyone, there is food, music, dance, décor, bride and well, sometimes just the bride.

42-year-old Sarah Wilkinson decided to celebrate her love for herself in a unique fashion when she decided to throw herself a big wedding celebration worth £10,000 in Suffolk. Wilkinson had been saving up for her wedding each day, adding any extra money she managed to get like that from a lottery, reported BBC.

"That money was reserved for my wedding - it was a case of it's there and why not use it for something I want to do,” the bride told the publication.

Her decision to throw a wedding celebration came during the pandemic when she turned 40 and bought a diamond engagement ring for herself.

The ceremony that took place on September 30 was witnessed by 40 of her closes family and friends. She told the publication that when she told her friends about it, they were not surprised to hear it and everyone said that it was a very “Sarah thing to do.”