Ukraine conflict: Don't see much ground for negotiation at present, says Russian envoy Denis Alipov

In his opening remarks at the session, Alipov hailed BRICS and described the grouping of emerging economies as a "reflection of new realities".
PTI
20 November 2024, 10:21 IST

Published 20 November 2024
Russia

