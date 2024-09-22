Ukraine's Zelenskyy says end of war with Russia depends on allies' resolve

"If we could direct all our precision towards defending our state, if there were enough missiles and permissions that partners could provide for this, the overall situation in the war would be better for our security."

He added: "The answer to the question 'When will the war end?' is actually in when our partners' resolve will not lag behind what we can do for our defense, our independence, our victory."

"Our clear strategy will be on the table of our partners. On the table of the president of the United States."

Zelenskyy issues almost daily pleas for Ukraine's Western allies, principally the United States, to boost supplies of weaponry to fend off the slow advance of Russian forces in the Donetsk region on the eastern front of the war.

Kyiv also seeks permission to use Western weapons against targets deep inside Russia to pre-empt Moscow's air attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, including energy facilities.

Ukrainian officials said on Saturday their forces had hit two Russian munitions depots overnight - in Krasnodar region in the south and in Tver region in the west.

Zelenskyy attends sessions next week of the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

He has also scheduled meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the Democratic candidate for president. Zelenskyy has also said he hopes to meet her Republican rival, Donald Trump.