UK's approval for new gas-fired power station was lawful, London court rules

London: Britain's approval of a new BP-backed gas-fired power station was lawful, London's High Court ruled on Wednesday, dismissing a legal challenge over the project.
Climate campaigner Andrew Boswell took legal action over the decision to build the power station with carbon capture and storage in Teesside, in northeast England.
Net Zero Teesside Power, a joint venture between BP and Equinor, aims to build a plant with up to 860 megawatt capacity with post-combustion carbon capture.
Boswell's lawyers argued that ministers did not give adequate reasons for their conclusion that the development would "help deliver the government's net zero commitment".
Judge Nathalie Lieven dismissed Boswell's case in a written ruling on Wednesday, saying: "The development was strongly supported in national policy, both planning and energy policy."
Published 14 August 2024, 11:26 IST