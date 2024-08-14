UK's approval for new gas-fired power station was lawful, London court rules

London: Britain's approval of a new BP-backed gas-fired power station was lawful, London's High Court ruled on Wednesday, dismissing a legal challenge over the project.

Climate campaigner Andrew Boswell took legal action over the decision to build the power station with carbon capture and storage in Teesside, in northeast England.

Net Zero Teesside Power, a joint venture between BP and Equinor, aims to build a plant with up to 860 megawatt capacity with post-combustion carbon capture.