UK's John Prescott, pugnacious deputy PM to Tony Blair, passes away

<p>London: John Prescott, deputy prime minister to Britain's Tony Blair during his 10 years in government, has died aged 86 after a battle with Alzheimer's, his family said on Thursday.</p><p>Prescott, who served under Blair from 1997 to 2007, was known as a plain-speaking politician who bridged the divide between the traditional left-wing and the modernisers in the Labour Party.</p><p>Dubbed an old-school political "bruiser", he famously punched a member of the public during an election campaign in 2001, after he had been hit by an egg.</p><p>"Of course, it would have all been better if it hadn't happened," Blair said at the time. But added: "John is John".</p><p>Prescott was born on May 31, 1938, in a seaside house in Wales. His father was a railway signalman, his mother a maid.</p><p>Aged 17, he went to sea as a steward on a luxury cruise ship where boxing bouts were organised among the crew to entertain the passengers.</p><p>He went into politics after coming ashore and he attended Oxford's Ruskin College, which offered courses for mature students.</p><p>Prescott entered parliament in 1970 and worked his way up the ranks, becoming a key player in the Labour Party's historic three election victories from 1997 to 2007.</p><p>He acted as a peace broker in the often fraught relationship between Blair and his future successor, Gordon Brown, and was later called "Two Jags" after he used his ministerial car for a 200 yard journey, which he said was needed to prevent his wife's hair from being blown about in the wind.</p><p>Blair said he was devastated by the news.</p><p>"He was one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics; one of the most committed and loyal; and definitely the most unusual," he said. "There was nothing about John which fitted conventional wisdom." </p>