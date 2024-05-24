UK’s July general election: Impact on India FTA, Indo-Pacific tilt

“For the Conservative Party, obviously, they have Rishi Sunak – a British Indian leader – for the first time. It's an unknown factor how much it will matter to British Indian voters that the leader of the party is from their background. The likelihood is it will be a source of some pride, especially among older voters, but it's unlikely to help with first time and younger voters who take diversity in politics more for granted and are in an age where the Conservatives are struggling badly,” he reflected.