Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK's Queen Camilla suffering from chest infection

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the 77-year-old is resting at home and recovering.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 13:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 13:42 IST
World newsBuckingham Palace

Follow us on :

Follow Us