Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai hostage crisis: City has witnessed similar incidents in the past too

The Powai hostage drama is not the first-of-a-kind of incident in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 13:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Railway shooting: July 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Firing in IAF station: May 27, 2014

Similar crisis: October 27, 2008

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hostage drama in airport: May 25, 2003

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 13:12 IST
MumbaiMaharashtraMumbai newsHostage situation

Follow us on :

Follow Us