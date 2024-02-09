UN chief concerned by violence, communication restriction on Pakistan election day

United Nations: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed concern about violence in Pakistan and the suspension of mobile communications services on election day in the South Asian nation, his spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Pakistan counted votes after polling ended on Thursday in a general election marred by militant attacks and suspension of mobile phone services, with no indication of a clear leader hours after voting closed - an unusual delay compared to previous polls.

Mobile phone services were suspended early on Thursday and were being partially resumed late into the night, the Interior Ministry said late on Thursday, citing security reasons for the suspension, which was also condemned by rights groups such as Amnesty International.

The main contest was expected to be between candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, whose party won the last national election, and the Pakistan Muslim League of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, whom analysts say is backed by the powerful military.