UN chief says any attacks on Lebanon peacekeepers could be a war crime

<p>New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday that any attacks against peacekeepers "may constitute a war crime," his spokesperson said after Israeli tanks burst through the gates of a peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon.</p><p>It was the latest accusation of Israeli violations and attacks against the UN peacekeeping mission, known as UNIFIL, in recent days.</p><p>"UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.</p><p>"The Secretary-General reiterates that UNIFIL personnel and its premises must never be targeted. Attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law, including international humanitarian law. They may constitute a war crime," he said.</p>