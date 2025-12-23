Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres voices concern over violence in Bangladesh, including lynching of Hindu man

'Yes, we're very concerned about the violence that we've seen in Bangladesh,' Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Monday.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 04:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 04:31 IST
World newsIndiaAntonio GuterresBangladeshUNHindu

Follow us on :

Follow Us