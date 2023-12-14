UN Security Council caught in 'concerning state of paralysis': UNGA President Francis

Saran also voiced concern over the relationship of the Security Council with the General Assembly. “The subordinate relationship where the board of directors of a company have the shareholders report to them. It's a very curious corporation. If it was an enterprise, it would fail in its design.” Saran expressed hope that the ambitious Summit of the Future, scheduled to be held next year in September, sees some bold statements from member states and “more importantly” timelines “that we should thereafter adhere to in terms of moving the needle” on UNSC reform.