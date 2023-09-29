Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US army base in Hawaii is locked down for search for armed man

There were unconfirmed reports of shots fired on the base and schools on the base were following active shooter lockdown procedures, Donnelly said.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 03:31 IST

Follow Us

A US Army base in Hawaii was placed under lockdown Thursday afternoon as authorities searched for a man they believed to be armed with a handgun.

At about 2:30 pm, an armed man dressed in civilian clothing was confronted by a soldier at the Schofield Barracks on Oahu Island, according to Mike Donnelly, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

There were unconfirmed reports of shots fired on the base and schools on the base were following active shooter lockdown procedures, Donnelly said.

A Honolulu Police Department SWAT team and military police were sweeping the base for the suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-10 light skinned male in his 20s or 30s wearing a button-down Hawaiian shirt and bluejeans with Nike sneakers, authorities said.

The man had a mohawk-style haircut and was carrying a camouflage cross-body bag. He was last seen near the base’s commissary at about 3:20 p.m., Donnelly said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 September 2023, 03:31 IST)
World newsUS newsUS ArmyHawaii

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT