US elections 2024: Joe Biden heads to Pennsylvania to talk taxes and hit Donald Trump

Washington: President Joe Biden will kick off a three-day tour of Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state, with a speech Tuesday that focuses on taxes and aims to contrast his policies with those of former President Donald Trump.

In Scranton, his hometown, Biden is expected to talk about the tax code in the frame of economic fairness, arguing that Trump's tax cuts benefited billionaires while his own agenda has helped working- and middle-class families.

The president "will outline how Trump's tax plan is a handout to the rich and leaves the middle class holding the bag," Michael Tyler, the Biden campaign's communications director, said during a call with reporters. "The address will drive home a simple question: Do you think the tax code should work for rich people and for corporations or for the middle class?"