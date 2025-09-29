US, Israel close to agreement on Trump plan to end Gaza war, Axios reporter says

<p>The US and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> are very close to an agreement on President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza after talks between special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, <em>Axios</em> reporter Barak Ravid said in a post on social media website X on Sunday, citing a senior US official.</p>.Netanyahu's remark that Israel 'must finish the job' dangerous: Palestinian ambassador .<p>The official added that Hamas still needs to agree, Ravid said in the post.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Trump said he hopes to finalize a Gaza peace plan proposal in a meeting on Monday with Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> could not immediately verify the report.</p>