US issues sanctions targeting revenue supporting Houthi attacks

The United States on Friday issued sanctions targeting commodity shipments financing Iran's Quds Force and Yemen's Houthis as Washington steps up pressure on the Iran-backed Houthis over attacks on international shipping.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on a Hong Kong-based company and a United Arab Emirates-based company shipping Iranian commodities on behalf of the network of a Quds Force-backed Houthi financial facilitator already under U.S. sanctions. It also targeted four vessels.

The Treasury said the revenue from the commodity sales supports the Houthis and their attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.