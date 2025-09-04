Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US judge blocks Donald Trump from unilaterally cutting foreign aid funding

The order, if it stands on appeal, would bar President Donald Trump from effectively bypassing Congress to cancel the funding as he sought to do last week through a so-called pocket rescission.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 17:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 17:25 IST
World newsDonald TrumpForeign aid

Follow us on :

Follow Us