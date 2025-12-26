Menu
US launches strike against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria

The US military's Africa Command said on X the strike was conducted ‌at the ‌request of Nigerian authorities and killed multiple ISIS militants.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 00:03 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 00:03 IST
World newsUnited StatesNigeriaDonald TrumpISIS

