US lawmaker tells Taiwan weapons are coming, China drills show deterrence need

Taipei: A senior US lawmaker visiting Taipei said on Monday that Taiwan had ordered are finally on their way, and that China's "intimidating" war games last week underscored the need to boost the island's deterrence abilities.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Taiwan has for the last two years complained of delays to deliveries of US weapons, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers supply Ukraine to support its defence against Russia.