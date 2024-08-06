US lawmakers pay tributes to victims of Oak Creek gurdwara shooting on 12th anniversary of massacre

Representative Shri Thanedar of Michigan said that on the anniversary of this tragic event, "we reaffirm that violence against any group is never acceptable. As the Chair of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain American Congressional Caucus, I am committed to ensuring that Sikhs and all other religious groups can practice their religion freely without fearing for their safety." Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington stressed the need to "recommit to fighting the scourge of bigotry and racism that we see directed at the AAPI community. On this difficult day, I send my prayers and strength to the Oak Creek community and Sikh communities across the country and stand with them in the battle against both hate and gun violence".